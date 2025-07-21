Fort Pierce holds fundraiser for beloved neighbor battling cancer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce came together Sunday in a powerful show of love and support for a member of the community battling lymphoma.

Although the woman fight cancer, Christina, couldn’t attend the event due to her health, her presence was felt throughout the evening, as friends, neighbors, and supporters sang, danced and rallied behind her in a heartfelt celebration of strength and unity.

WATCH BELOW: Fort Pierce rallies for woman fighting cancer

Fort Pierce rallies for woman fighting cancer

The Pick, Paddle and Play Beach Jam was held at Causeway Cove Marina from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Like anyone else, she wasn’t prepared for her life to take such a turn," said Lorri Mangan of Hope Behavioral Health.

The event wasn't just a fundraiser but a reminder of how many lives Christina has impacted through the years and a chance for the community to return that love.

Guests wrote handwritten letters filled with memories, prayers and words of encouragement.

"We want her to know that all the help she has put in the community has been recognized," said Roger Templeman with Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce. "She's fighting hard."

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman was the master of ceremonies for the event, helping with raffle giveaways that raised funds for Christina's medical expenses.

Each dollar raised, letter written and dance shared at the event was a symbol of the tight-knit Fort Pierce community rallying behind a friend in need.