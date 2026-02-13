Fort Pierce crews make progress restoring beach after coastal erosion emergency

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Crews have dumped nearly 8 million pounds of sand at Jetty Park Beach this week as part of ongoing efforts to combat significant coastal erosion that prompted a state of emergency in Fort Pierce.

The restoration work is approximately 40% to 50% complete, according to City Commissioner Michael Broderick. Workers have been dumping sand for four days straight to rebuild areas of the beach that were severely eroded.

"It just about leveled out," said Jennifer Cranwell, who manages the nearby Island Beach Bar and Restaurant. "You can definitely see that they've been working on it."

Cranwell was forced to close the restaurant's popular Dune Bar last week when the dune and much of Jetty Park Beach were being washed away by erosion.

"It was a straight drop, to the bottom, as far as the eye can see," Cranwell said.

Broderick said crews are taking advantage of favorable weather conditions to accelerate the restoration work.

"We have a good weather window now between now and Tuesday, so we're going to be able to get a lot of work done to reinforce that embankment and protect it," Broderick said.

Equipment delays have slowed the process, but crews plan to target three additional problem spots south of the current location on Hutchinson Island this weekend.

"I'm disappointed, obviously, but the logistics of this is not an easy thing," Broderick said.

Despite the challenges, Broderick confirmed that the restoration efforts are proving effective.

"Yes, it's working. So far, everything we're deploying is working, and the plan a quarter mile south here is going to be effective as well," Broderick said.

Cranwell said the beach is beginning to look more normal, though work remains.

"It's picturesque. It's almost, almost back to normal," Cranwell said. "We're getting there."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

