Emergency sand trucked to Fort Pierce beach as erosion threatens homes

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce city leaders are implementing emergency erosion control measures at Jetty Park Beach on Hutchinson Island after severe erosion put nearby homes and infrastructure at risk.

Fencing and barricades now blocks access to the popular beach destination as crews truck in sand to address the urgent situation. The emergency response comes as a major $15 million beach nourishment project is scheduled to begin in March.

WATCH BELOW: Homes threatened by beach erosion in Fort Pierce

$500K emergency fix for Fort Pierce beach erosion

"It could be destructive to property by undermining the property and collapsing it, theoretically. Roads, sidewalks, etc., can be torn up," Commissioner Michael Broderick said.

Broderick said the delay stems from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' failure to secure a vendor last year, putting the project a full year behind schedule.

"So, because of that, we're a year behind schedule, the erosion is so significant that homes, safety and property are at risk currently," Broderick said.

Broderick said a homeowner beside the beach brought the issue to his attention.

City and county leaders estimate the emergency sand delivery will cost taxpayers approximately $500,000.

The situation has frustrated residents who moved to the area for beach access.

"I moved here for the beaches, now there's no beaches," resident Brenna Cavanaugh said.

Some residents question the effectiveness of repeated beach nourishment efforts.

"It seems like every year, every other year, they're doing the re-nourishment of the beach for millions and millions of dollars, and then it just gets eroded away within a month or two," Cavanaugh said.

Officials said U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., helped secure 11 dump truck loads of sand before the delivery of 10,000 cubic yards of sand.

St. Lucie County Commissioner James Clasby acknowledged the need for a permanent solution while prioritizing immediate safety concerns.

"We want to look for a long-term solution, but that's in the future. Right now we're focused on life and safety and protecting infrastructure," said Clasby.

Despite the scenic appeal that draws visitors like fisherman Aric Kuhn, who calls it "a very beautiful place to be," residents are seeking lasting answers to the recurring erosion problem.

"It takes away from our everyday quality of life," Cavanaugh said. "Whatever they're doing just isn't working right now, unfortunately."

City and county officials said additional sand will be delivered this week.