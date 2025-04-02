FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Teetering on the financial brink in recent years, WPTV learned Wednesday that the city of Fort Pierce has received five proposals to take over operations of the Sunrise Theatre.

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre operated at a loss of more than $1 million a year, which was supplemented by the city and federal grants.

Fort Pierce considers 5 proposals to operate Sunrise Theatre

While those federal grants have run out, the theater has cut its losses with the help of the Sunrise Theatre Foundation.

WPTV spoke Wednesday with Christopher Cichorek, the foundation's chairman.

"One of the things we've done is we've purchased a digital projector, which many acts nationwide come to expect and demand in their contracts," Cichorek said.

The city still runs the theatre but wants a management company to take over.

City staff said it's in the process of reviewing the five proposals.

The historic theatre opened in 1923.