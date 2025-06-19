Fort Pierce community celebrates Juneteenth with unity and reflection

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce marked Juneteenth with a community celebration filled with music, activities, and historical reflection.

Organizers and attendees say the event not only honored freedom, but also highlighted the importance of unity and Black history.

“Just coming out and celebrating with Fort Pierce, our freedom,” said one attendee, reflecting on the day’s spirited atmosphere.

It was an especially important day for Marjorie Harrell, who was honored for playing a pivotal role in bringing the Juneteenth celebration to Fort Pierce over 20 years ago.

Harrell recalled the first celebration.

“On the water, we did ceremonies and we did—I had flowers. A store gave me a lot of flowers,” Harrell recalled.

Harrell emphasized that the celebration continues to hold deep significance, particularly in the ongoing pursuit of equality.

“We’re fighting it. We’re still fighting it. We’ll fight it for all our lives,” she said.

Harrell and other community leaders highlighted the importance of educating younger generations about Black history and the experiences of their ancestors.

“We’ve got to tell them their history. We’ve got to teach them their history,” Harrell said.

Event coordinator Gregory Jones, who is also the president and CEO of Treasure Coast Barbers United, underscored the event’s purpose of fostering both celebration and empowerment.

“What we forget, we repeat. And if we don’t forget, we do better,” said Jones. “I’ve got kids coming up in this community and I want them to feel safe and understand—not only feel safe—but how to survive. Not even survive, how to thrive, because I’m done surviving. I want to thrive and I want to show my community how to thrive,” he added.

The event's festive and supportive atmosphere brought together families and individuals from across the area to reflect on the past and look toward the future.

“United we stand, divided we fall. If we don’t come together, nothing gets done. More can get accomplished and done when we come together,” said Rozina Merritt, a Fort Pierce mother.

The Juneteenth event served as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of remembering history while working toward progress.