Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home.

Thursday morning the shelter with mayor Linda Hudson and city commissioner Tom Perona put leis on the dogs as they were loaded into crates in a shuttle van donated by Nala’s New Life Rescue.

Blooper Animal Rescue and Transport will drive them up to Michigan at a shelter where there’s more room in a community with more potential adopters.

Perona said the shelter has been filling up lately, with an increase in surrenders. This helps reduce the risk of overcrowding.

“It’s kind of fun, you put the little lei around them and it’s like they’re going on a little voyage," he said. "Hopefully it’s a voyage, a trip they will take for the last time and they will find some happy home, have some kids to play with and that’s what we’d like to happen to all of our animals."

Some of the dogs had been at the Sunrise Humane Society for more than a year.