Florida Electric Line Workers Olympics to be held in Fort Pierce on Saturday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Olympics for Florida electrical workers is coming to the City of Fort Pierce.

On Saturday, power crews will compete for the title of best in the state as they take part in several different competitions.

One of courses includes the Hurtman Rescue where crews need to rescue an injured life sized dummy hanging from a 45-foot power pole.

Others feature repairing transformers and damaged power lines.

"They'll go out, assess what the problem is, and get to work restoring the power if it's cutting trees back from a branch, if it's getting additional help to replace a pole, or if it's just finding a dead squirrel at the base of the pole and having to replace a fuse," said Paul Jakubczak, Director of Electric and Gas Systems, Fort Pierce Utilities.

This is the first time in the contest's 21 years that it has been held south of Kissimmee.

St. Lucie County leaders are expecting a great economic impact from the nearly 500 competitors who will travel for the event.

It is very dangerous," said Jakubczak. "They go through a 4-year apprenticeship program, where they teach them that safety is the first aspect that they learn, how to be safe around the lines, how to be safe around electricity... It teaches them how to climb a pole, how to go up a pole, how to work safely out of a bucket as well as the climb."

Opening ceremonies are set for 8 a.m. Saturday.

The event is free to attend.

Entertainment such as vendors and food trucks will be present.