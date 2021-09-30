Florida bill would require cameras on school bus stop signs

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A pair of Florida lawmakers are calling for changes in the wake of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck and killed on Sept. 23 at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue while crossing the street to get to her school bus.

According to investigators, a white sedan went around a parked school bus -- which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended -- hit the girl, then took off.

The vehicle was found later in the day. Police identified a person of interest in the case but have not made any arrests.

Fort Pierce Police Department Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, and car involved in deadly Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash on Sept. 23, 2021.

In the wake of Rodriguez-Gonzalez's tragic death, Florida Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, and Florida Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indian Harbour Beach, have filed a bill that would require Florida school districts to install cameras on the stop signs of school buses.

The Photographic Enforcement of School Bus Safety bill would allow the cameras -- also known as a "side stop signal arm enforcement system" -- to capture whether cars stop when approaching school buses, which is required under state law.

Law enforcement agencies would be able to use the footage as evidence against offending drivers.

"This legislation holds drivers accountable for ensuring the safety of kids that are getting on and off school buses," Rep. Slosberg said in a written statement. "Its significance cannot be overstated after last Thursday morning’s tragic accident in Fort Pierce in which 10-year old Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, crossing the street to board her school bus, was killed by a hit and run driver that moved behind a school bus that had its long arm stop sign extended and red lights flashing."

The bill will be up for review during Florida's next Legislative Session, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 11 to March 11 of next year.

If passed, the law would go into effect on July 1, 2022.