Firefighters help local kids with shoe donations

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- St. Lucie County firefighters are doing what they can to help kids in the community start the school year with the best foot forward.

The organization “Lil Feet” created in 2009 by a St. Lucie County firefighter gives students from kindergarten through 12th grades the opportunity to shop for a brand new pair of shoes without having to spend a penny.

“You see children just beam up when they come in there with a new pair of shoes you wouldn’t think it would make a difference but it makes all the difference,” said Loving Care Development Center director Tommy Logsdon.

For families strapped for cash, buying a new pair of kicks often gets put on the bottom of the back to school supplies list. That’s why volunteers with “Lil Feet” are determined to help.

“I actually remember that feeling as a kid, you know that’s one of the big things, getting new shoes before the school year starts,” said Lt. Kevin Whitaker.

This year, thanks to generous donors in the community the nonprofit was able to help 350 children.

“It’s the difference in somebody looking down on you and thinking you are not worthy, and somebody thinking that you are something and special, and they think they are something and special, which they are,” said Logsdon.

CLICK HERE for more information.

