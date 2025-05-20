One of the original Highwaymen artists, Al Black, died last week at 78.

The now-revered group of 26 African American artists — many of whom lived along the Treasure Coast, and sold their landscapes along Florida's highways — is down to four.

Family of late Highwayman artist Al Black talks about his legacy

Stephanie Denmark Black is proud of her late father Al Black, a Treasure Coast icon.

“A friend, a goofy person, an artist. A guy who loves the community and giving back to others," she called him on Tuesday.

Denmark Black said her dad was originally the salesperson for the Highwaymen artists but knew how to repair their works when they would get damaged.

"He had his own little kit and he would 'touch them up' as he said," said Denmark Black.

A rough patch in the 1980s and 1990s landed Black in prison for more than a decade.

“It was the best 12 years of my life," said Black to WPTV's Jon Shainman, who had the pleasure of watching Black work at his home in Fort Pierce back in February.

He told me he had a style that was different from anyone else's, but he was willing to share his style and his knowledge with family.

“I did my first 36-by-24 and he said it was good but he said ‘paint more and with more details,'" said Denmark Black.

“After watching sitting on his shoulders for so many years not saying anything just looking, I said, 'Hey uncle, I’m behind you, look at me, teach me how to do that.' He turned around real serious and said 'I’ve been teaching you the whole while just pay attention,'" said nephew Michael Love.

Al Black’s funeral is this Saturday at noon at St. Mark’s Church in Fort Pierce.