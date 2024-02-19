Emergency cold weather shelter to open Feb. 19-22 in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s on the Treasure Coast, an emergency cold weather shelter in Fort Pierce is scheduled to open Monday afternoon to help those in need.

The Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. beginning Monday, will be open Monday at 5 p.m. through Thursday until 8 a.m., as chilly weather is in the forecast over the next few days.

People that need free transportation to Percy Peek Gym, can take the Area Regional Transit (ART) starting at 4 p.m. and tentatively ending at 6 p.m. between the following locations:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal, 395 SE Deacon Ave., Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing - Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1, Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D, Fort Pierce

As a reminder to shelter guests, no animals or pets are allowed inside the cold weather shelter.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, please contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.