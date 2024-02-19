Cooler with some showers on Presidents' Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Presidents' Day kicks off with leftover showers and clouds, but clearer skies are expected by the afternoon.

Monday afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 60s. A brisk and cool wind will make things feel colder than the actual temperatures.

Those northwest winds will be sustained at 25 mph, but gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

Offshore waters are getting hit by wind gusts of 40 mph with seas six to nine feet. A gale warning is in effect for Monday, while a high surf advisory is in effect for Treasure Coast beaches where the surf is five to eight feet.

With that, the entire coast is dealing with dangerous rip currents.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 19, 2024.

Grab your sweaters for tonight and tomorrow morning because low temperatures will dip into the 40s inland and on the Treasure Coast, and low 50s in Palm Beach County.

Windy conditions expected until mid-week as high pressure brings dry conditions throughout much of the week. Our next cold front arrives later Friday.