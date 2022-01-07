Driver sought after hit-and-run with Fort Pierce city bus

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A driver left the scene without stopping Friday morning after hitting both a city transit bus and a utility box in Fort Pierce, according to police.

Officers said the crash happened at about 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Avenue D.

A white four-door Mercedes was traveling south on MLK Jr. Boulevard when it struck the bus, which was traveling westbound on Avenue D, according to investigators.

After hitting the bus, the driver of the vehicle lost control and knocked over a city utility box, causing the lights at this intersection to lose power.

The driver then fled from the scene after the wreck.

One passenger on the bus was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477 if you can help in the case.