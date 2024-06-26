Driver of Honda Civic sought in hit-and-run crash that killed man riding moped in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police in Fort Pierce are looking for the driver who hit and killed a person riding a moped Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Avenue O.

Investigators said a Honda Civic was heading eastbound along Avenue O when they hit the person on the moped, who was traveling southbound along North 23rd Street.

Police said the driver of the Honda fled the scene before officers arrived.

The person on the moped was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The suspect's vehicle is described as being golden brown with possible heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Officer Shayne Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.