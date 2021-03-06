Deputies arrest gang members, recover weapons, drugs and stolen golf cart in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Four gang members were arrested in Fort Pierce on Friday and deputies recovered weapons, drugs, and a stolen golf cart.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, based on citizen tips from recent gunfire activity, deputies conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Devonshire Drive in Fort Pierce.

Seven firearms were located in the home, including one that was reported stolen.

Deputies also found MDMA (also known as "Molly" or ecstasy) and a stolen golf cart.

Jermichael Robinson, 22, Carl Chisholm, 26, and Carlton Celestine, 27, were charged with possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon. Tamarisk Bembry, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in MDMA.

The Sheriff's office says all 4 men are documented gang members.

“We will continue to take guns out of the hands of those who seek to cause harm in our community,” said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.