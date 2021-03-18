Crews respond to large warehouse fire in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District crews were at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Fort Pierce Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:27 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kings Highway.

According to Brenda Stokes, Fire District spokeswoman, the fire was put out at 6:30 p.m. and is considered accidental.

Strokes said it looks like it was a total loss.

It's not clear what caused the fire.