Crews respond to large warehouse fire in Fort Pierce

It's not clear what caused the fire
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 18, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Fire District crews were at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Fort Pierce Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:27 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kings Highway.

According to Brenda Stokes, Fire District spokeswoman, the fire was put out at 6:30 p.m. and is considered accidental.

Strokes said it looks like it was a total loss.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

