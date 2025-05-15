CPR instructor urges Treasure Coast families to get trained ahead of summer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As summer approaches, safety experts are reminding families that being prepared for emergencies is just as important as packing sunscreen and buckling seatbelts.

With kids out of school and families heading to pools and beaches, one local CPR instructor says now is the time to brush up on a skill that could save a life.

WATCH BELOW: CPR instructor urges 'everyone around you' to get trained

Christa Raymond, lead instructor at CPR and More in Fort Pierce, says CPR training is often overlooked, but it's something every household should consider.

"When everyone around you knows CPR — even just one person in your family — it makes a huge difference," Raymond told WPTV. "We don't just train people for work certifications. We push for families and communities to know it, because when something goes wrong, you won't have time to Google what to do."

Raymond has been teaching CPR classes for two years and says she's seen firsthand how easily lives can be saved when someone knows how to respond in a crisis — especially before first responders arrive.

CPR and More offers flexible training, including mobile services that allow instructors to bring classes directly to homes or workplaces. Raymond emphasizes that training can be done in groups of any size and says it’s especially critical as more children spend time near water during summer break.

"You never think it's going to happen to you until it does," Raymond said. "It's better to know CPR and never use it than to need it and not know it."

Click here for more information on upcoming CPR classes or how to schedule a session.