Cold weather shelter providing long-term solutions for homelessness

Temperatures in Fort Pierce are expected to drop into the mid 40's, opening cold weather shelters like the one at the Percy Peek Gym.

"We just want to make sure that we provide an atmosphere and a place to stay warm," said Hazel Hoylman, the executive director and founder of In the Image of Christ nonprofit that hosts the shelter.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV

Hazel Hoylman is executive director and founder of In the Image of Christ nonprofit.





Inside it is set to be a cozy 75 degrees with shelter, food, showers and beds to fit 100 people.

"How many people do we usually see come through during these kinds of temperatures?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.



"We average between 30 and 40 people, and we have so much more room here for those who are out in the elements," Hoylman said.

Organizers said helping people stay warm is just one step in helping people get out of homelessness.

"The long-term solution is to get people out of homelessness and into permanent housing," Hoylman said.

The Treasure Coast Homeless Service Council said 900 people experience homelessness each year in the area.

They said they have been partnering with the cold weather shelter operations to meet with people to connect them with resources and services to help them with long-term solutions.

In the Image of Christ said that during its last cold weather shelter, 10 people transitioned over to services to help them get back on their feet.

"What would you be doing to keep warm if it wasn’t for this?" Lopez asked Lattasha Holley, who is staying at the shelter.

"Well I would probably just be sitting there bundled up," Holley. said. "I can adjust to the heat, but the cool, I don’t think I can deal with the cool."

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV

Lattasha Holley is staying at the Percy Peak Gym in Fort Pierce, which is a cold weather shelter.



She said she’s has been on the streets for 2 1/2 years after not being able to afford rent.



She said recently the TCHSC connected her with an organization called the Homeless Hub.

“It would be a personal goal of mine to be able to actually cook my own meal and have my own place that I can actually close and lock a door and have a roof over my head," Holley said.

The shelter is expected to stay open through Wednesday night, and there is free transportation to bring people to the shelter, and back.

Area Regional Transit will have free vehicles providing transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N US Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave D in Fort Pierce.

"We need everybody under the umbrella when it comes down to people being homeless," Holley said.

Hoylman said the help is thanks to a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, the City of Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County commissioners and more.

According to the TCHSC, through collaborations, their 2023 continuum of care provided services to 84,827 people in the Treasure Coast, including 23,818 in Indian River County, 45,146 in St. Lucie County and 15,863 in Martin County.

https://tchelpspot.org/

“What’s your message to people when they see someone like you on the streets?" Lopez asked Holley.

"Just to always remember that it could be you and you would want to have that help,” Holley said.

Organizers said they’re in need of donations, primarily men’s clothes.