Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

City of Fort Pierce comes to agreement for salary increase with its police union

For months, the two sides have tried to hammer out a deal, with the officers telling the city they wanted to stay competitive with other agencies and reduce turnover in the department
Fort Pierce police vehicle, July 26, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/ WPTV
Fort Pierce police vehicle, July 26, 2022
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce and its police union have come to an agreement Monday night.

The new deal would give the officers a nine percent pay increase, plus an added percentage based upon where they are in the "step" system.

At the start of negotiations in the spring, the union sought a 15% raise, which the city countered with an eight percent bump.

For months, the two sides have tried to hammer out a deal, with the officers telling the city they wanted to stay competitive with other agencies and reduce turnover in the department.

“We’re very relieved and we’re looking forward to having a good relationship working with the city in the future looking for new revenue sources, those big drivers of revenue that can make this department competitive with neighboring agencies in the future," Sargent Troy Carter of the Fort Pierce police said.

The deal now goes to the union members for a vote. If approved, it then goes to the city commission. The hope is this can all be done in the next month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening