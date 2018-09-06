Brightline considers Fort Pierce train station

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Brightline is looking at property in downtown Fort Pierce to build a train station and hotel.

The city manager says the former H.D. King power plant site near Second Street is being considered as a site for the project.

The plant was demolished in 2008, leaving about 7.13 acres of vacant land. Currently, the HD King site is used for overflow parking.

Brightline, which currently offers service in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is looking to expand services to Orlando in the next three years with a possible stop on the Treasure Coast.

The company’s vice president said plans are underway for installation of new rail infrastructure and reconstruction of highway railroad crossings.

Several cities on the Treasure Coast have 60 days to submit their proposals for train stations.

Brightline is also considering providing rail service to Tampa.