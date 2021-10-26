Boil water notice for areas around Midway Road in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Utilities Authority crews are working to repair a water main break near Midway Road.

Once the water is restored, FPUA is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for customers within the following boundaries: north - Midway Road, south - Saeger Avenue, east - Regina Drive, west - Palmetto Drive.

All water customers within those boundaries should boil their water beginning Monday, October 25, 2021 and continue to do so until notified otherwise.

For updates to the notice, visit www.fpua.com or the FPUA Facebook page.