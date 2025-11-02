Body of 23-year-old Fort Pierce woman found on I-95, investigation underway

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after the body of a 23-year-old Fort Pierce woman was found early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 118.

Troopers responded just after 1 a.m. to reports of a body in the roadway, just north of Gatlin Boulevard.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, there are no signs of foul play. The woman, identified as Joan Robert, appears to have voluntarily jumped from the moving vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are awaiting results from the autopsy and toxicology.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.