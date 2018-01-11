Big Dog Ranch helps rescue pets from hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A massive animal rescue effort landed in St. Lucie County on Wednesday after long day that included hopscotching to different islands in the Caribbean.

A plane filled with more than 200 dogs and cats landed in Fort Pierce and was greeted by a handful of rescue organizations.

This flight began at 5:30 a.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and then went to places in the Caribbean to pick up the animals in places like Puerto Rico that were devastated during hurricane season.

"It's just devastating how many families just left the island and left their own house pets behind. It's our job at Big Dog Ranch Rescue to get them here to safety," said Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch in Loxahachee.

While some of these animals will find new homes here, others will be put on planes and sent to other rescue organizations around the country.