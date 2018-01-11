Fundraiser held in Wellington to help British Virgin Islands after hurricanes

WELLINGTON, Fla. - Recovery efforts are still ongoing in the British Virgin Islands from last summer's hurricanes that hit the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Palm Beach Travel co-hosted a fundraiser in Wellington to help raise money for the British Virgin Islands Recovery Fund, which raises money to rebuild entire structures and homes.

"We hope to raise at least enough funds to give the British Virgin Islands tourism industry a chance to come back in 2018. We're very optimistic with that. We've got a great turnout tonight. Everyone is so excited about helping these beautiful islands," said Annie Davis, the president of Palm Beach Travel.



Not only were the islands affected by Hurricane Irma but Hurricane Maria came through a few weeks later and also left a lot of damage.