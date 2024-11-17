As local festival season begins, businesses share the motivation behind their craft

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Small businesses are constantly seeking ways to enhance their visibility, and festivals present a fantastic opportunity for them to reconnect with past customers while also attracting new ones.

WPTV Reporter Mello Styles dives into why these experiences mean more than just financial advantages for many entrepreneurs.

As the cooler weather arrives, weekend festivals start to populate local calendars. For residents, these events offer a chance to relax, but for small businesses, local festivals like Fort Pierce-based Treasure Coast Seafood Festival are crucial for their success and for sharing unique stories with the community.

Essence Richardson works at Ke’nia’s Kitchen with her family and expresses the significance of their venture. She highlights that, beyond the mouth-watering dishes they serve, there's a profound message woven into their mission.

“Ke’Niya holds deep meaning for us,” Richardson shares. “She has passed away, so when customers support us, it feels like they are supporting her too. She’s watching over us.”

Keeping the family business going involves more than just day-to-day operations— it’s about honoring and upholding the legacy of a beloved family member.

“The green colors represent kidney disease, and the purple is for premature babies, all in memory of Ke’Niya,” he adds.

While some entrepreneurs communicate their narratives through food, others, like artist Michael Love, express their history through the artistry at the core of their small business.

“I’m here to carry on the legacy of the Highwaymen,” Love states.

The Highwaymen were a collective of African American artists from Fort Pierce who made their living through art from the 1950s to the 1980s. For Love, the focus isn’t just on financial gain.

“I genuinely prioritize sharing our history because it’s a tale that deserves to be told repeatedly, ensuring no one forgets,” says Love.

Both Richardson and Love value their participation in festivals like the Seafood Festival. For them, it’s not merely an opportunity to reconnect with loyal customers; it’s also essential to draw in new patrons while imparting the important messages behind their businesses.