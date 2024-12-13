Another Fort Pierce city employee investigated for role in nonprofit scheme

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Another Fort Pierce city employee is facing possible consequences for his role in a scheme to award city-owned property to a nonprofit.

Vennis Gilmore is facing allegations that he had a conflicting relationship while running Rooted in Change and acting as a senior planner for the city of Fort Pierce. An investigation by the Florida Commission of Ethics found Gilmore used his position to help his Rooted in Change obtain a lease to two lots of city-owned land, which would have been used to build a community center for his own nonprofit without signing a conflict of interest form.

WPTV reported on the community center project, which failed after receiving a $500,000 grant from Allegheny Franciscan Ministries. The nonprofit featured former and current city employees, including Nicholas Mimms' cousin Caleta Scott.

Mimms was arrested in August for his role in the project being awarded to Rooted in Change, which did business as Lincoln Park Young Professionals.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said Mimms initiated the process to have the lots declared as surplus and then intentionally rigged the bid to make sure Lincoln Park Young Professionals (LPYP) received the lease.

He faces one count of bid tampering and one count of official misconduct. Mimms pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Gilmore becomes the second city employee to face consequences. He could either have a hearing with the commission or enter into a settlement after an advocate from the Florida Attorney General’s office found probable cause he broke state law. He didn’t respond to our requests for comment.

According to the city’s website, Gilmore is still employed with the city. A city spokesperson said it had no comment for this story and didn’t answer our questions about any consequences Gilmore did or didn’t face with the city.

Rick Reed, who said he spoke with state investigators, said he wasn’t surprised by the report because he believes this is how business is conducted in the city of Fort Pierce. He said this entire scenario is city employees trying to enrich themselves rather conduct the public’s business.

“Helen Keller, Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder would have seen this stuff,” Reed said. “All you have to do it look at it.”

He said he’s concerned this episode will hurt development because developers will become scared to work with the city. Reed said he’s especially concerned since Gilmore didn’t get placed on administrative leave like Mimms.

“The bidding process is sacred and it’s based on honesty and integrity,” he said. “It’s the future of our city with developers. When they can’t trust the system, the whole thing is skewed.”

Reed said he wants to see additional people get charged for their role in the alleged scheme. It’s unclear if more people would face charges or consequences, however FDLE didn’t rule it out when Mimms was arrested in August.