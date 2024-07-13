A 13-foot great white shark has been hanging out off the Treasure Coast

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Floridians are constantly surrounded by marine life, big or small. Many times we don’t even know it.

Most recently, a more than 13-foot great white shark named Breton was tracked off the coast of Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce.

“About 20 miles off shore a white shark that was tagged by the nonprofit Ocearch popped up to surface for a long enough period of time to establish a location,” said Dr. Zack Jud, director of education at the Florida Oceanographic Society.

"It’s just good to remember that they’re existing and we’re just participating in their home," said beachgoer Phoebe Stroobosscher.

The shark was first tagged back in 2020 in Nova Scotia. Since then, it’s been all over the Atlantic Ocean. July 3 was at least the third time it passed through the waters of the Treasure Coast. Experts say it’s normal behavior.

“White sharks are a highly migratory species so it’s not unusual to see them making long-distance migrations,” said Dr. Jud.

Khalil McLean, WPTV Dr. Zack Jud

“We just happen to be one stop along the way, which I think is pretty cool,” added Dr. Matt Ajemian, associate research professor at Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

WPTV News reporter Cassandra Garcia asked Ajemian what brings the great white sharks to these waters.

"I think you can consider it almost like a highway, almost like a turnpike for these sharks," he said. "It’s a migratory corridor connecting two areas that are very important for these animals.”

Breton’s travel history and size came as a surprise to Ft. Pierce beachgoers.

“'Wow,' is what I think. That’s amazing,” said Dan Maristany.

“I’m five feet so that’s like three times my height,” added Stroobosscher.

Although some find sharks intimidating, Breton's appearance is actually great news.

“This species was in a not-so-great status not too long ago and being able to see that populations are rebounding and that they’re using these environments is a good thing,” said Ajemian.

A phenomenon that many have learned to appreciate.

“I honestly feel honored that he chose us,” said Stroobosscher.