6 Fort Pierce Central High students injured in bus accident returning from band competition

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Six Fort Pierce Central High School students were injured when two school buses were involved in an accident in the Bradenton area while returning from a band competition.

Approximately 150 students were traveling on four buses when an SUV rear-ended one of the buses, causing it to collide with another bus.

Six students were transported to local hospitals with minor reported injuries. Five of the six students have since been released, and one remains hospitalized for observation.

"Our thoughts are with the students, families, and staff members impacted by last night's accident," said Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince.

"We are incredibly thankful for the immediate response and support from Manatee County Schools, local first responders, and our own team members who worked together to ensure our students' safety and well-being," Prince said.

Manatee County Schools provided two buses to transport the students safely back to Fort Pierce Central. Students were reunited with their parents early this morning.

The school district expressed deep gratitude to their education partners in Manatee County Schools for their swift assistance and support during the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.