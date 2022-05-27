2 people rescued after boat capsizes near Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized near the Fort Pierce Inlet, the Coast Guard said Friday.
Officials said one of the boaters contacted a Station Fort Pierce watchstander via cell phone at approximately 2:20 p.m. reporting their vessel was taking on water.
Rescue crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m. and brought the two boaters to the Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health.
"It's important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer at Station Fort Pierce. "If our crew hadn't arrived on scene promptly, this case could've had a different outcome."
The Coast Guard has the following safety tips for those enjoying activities in the water.
- Wear a life jacket
- Take a boating safety class
- Carry all required safety gear
- Use your engine cut-off device
- Have an EPIRB or PLB
- File a float plan
- Boat sober
- Check the weather
For more safety tips, click here.