2 people rescued after boat capsizes near Fort Pierce Inlet

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued after their vessel capsized near the Fort Pierce Inlet, the Coast Guard said Friday.

Officials said one of the boaters contacted a Station Fort Pierce watchstander via cell phone at approximately 2:20 p.m. reporting their vessel was taking on water.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2:35 p.m. and brought the two boaters to the Stan Blum Boat Ramp in good health.

"It's important to remember to always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while taking part in activities on the water," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Mei, a boarding officer at Station Fort Pierce. "If our crew hadn't arrived on scene promptly, this case could've had a different outcome."

The Coast Guard has the following safety tips for those enjoying activities in the water.

Wear a life jacket



Take a boating safety class



Carry all required safety gear



Use your engine cut-off device



Have an EPIRB or PLB



File a float plan



Boat sober



Check the weather



