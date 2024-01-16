2 men who robbed Fort Pierce gas station sentenced to federal prison

MIAMI — Two men who robbed a Fort Pierce gas station at gun point last year were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg sentenced Eugene Jacques, 21, to 10 years of prison, and Roderick Anthony Baker, 23, to seven years of prison on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the crime was committed last year on April 24 at around 5:54 a.m. Fort Pierce Police Department said the received a 911 call of an armed robbery at a gas station and food mart on Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Fort Pierce 2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at gas station in Fort Pierce Aja Dorsainvil

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and interviewed the victim of the robbery. The victim told police that Jacques and Baker entered the gas station and food mart and looked around as if they were shopping. Jacques approached her and asked for Advil pills and then waived a small purple and black handgun. Jacques pushed his way into the glass enclosure while Baker followed him. Jacques pointed the handgun at the victim’s face, struck her in the head, and said, “Give me the money.”

Police said after forcing the victim to open the cash register, Jacques and Baker took about $2,000 and placed the money in a plastic bag they had brought with them. Jacques and Baker also stole a small box containing about $2,200 and fled.

Law enforcement officers arrested Baker and Jacques on May 1 and May 4, respectively.

Rosenberg has ordered that each of their sentences be followed by three years of supervised release.