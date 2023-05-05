2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at gas station in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police have arrested two men accused of attacking and robbing a gas station clerk last month.

Police said the armed robbery happened on April 24 at the Sunoco gas station at 3306 Orange Ave.

According to investigators, Roderick Anthony Baker, 22, and Eugene Jacques, 20, walked into the gas station with a firearm, struck the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fort Pierce police detectives arrested Baker on Monday and Jacques on Thursday and took them to St. Lucie County Jail.

Both face charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and third-degree grand theft.

Baker faces an additional charge of violating his probation on previous drug charges.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.