2 additional Fort Pierce men indicted for robberies of mail carriers in multiple Florida counties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two additional Fort Pierce men have been indicted for robberies of mail carriers across Florida, federal investigators said.

The Department of Justice said that Bernard Jerome Davis III, 20, and Jalen Dennis Elliott, 19, were charged in a 16-count indictment on Monday, along with 23-year-old Jamal Travon Brown Weathers.

According to a criminal complaint, between Nov. 19, 2022 and Oct. 21, 2023, Brown, Davis and Elliott allegedly robbed at least six U.S. Postal letter carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties.

The trio is charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, postal robbery, armed postal robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, illegal theft/possession of a U.S. Postal Service arrow key and use or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Weathers was previously charged by a federal criminal complaint in December 2023, the department said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard ordered Weathers, Davis and Elliott detained pending trial.

The trial is scheduled to start on July 1 before U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore in Fort Pierce.

If convicted of their charges, Weathers and Davis face a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years up to the statutory maximum term of life in prison. Elliott faces up to the statutory term of 70 years in prison, if convicted.

To report stolen mail, you can submit an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or call 877-876-2455.

To report allegations of Postal Service employee misconduct, including attempts to corrupt a Postal Service employee, call the USPS OIG at 1-888-877-7644 or www.uspsoig.gov.