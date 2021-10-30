Watch
18-year-old man shot in Fort Pierce

Injuries are not life-threatening, police say
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Fort Pierce, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting occurred just before 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. 29th St.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.

No other details about the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Joselito Simon at 772 467-6880.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

