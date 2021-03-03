Menu

16-year-old boy arrested after stolen gun found at St. Lucie County school

Unloaded firearm found inside garbage can
Dale Cassens Education Complex in St. Lucie County
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 18:00:59-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old Port St. Lucie boy was arrested Wednesday after he brought a stolen gun onto a school campus, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the unloaded firearm was found inside a garbage can at the Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce.

The student later admitted bringing the weapon to school.

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, theft of a firearm and violation of probation. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Fort Pierce.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the teen also faces other consequences based on the school district's code of conduct.

"Parents, please use this as an opportunity to remind your student about the importance of school safety," Hester said in a written statement. "Not only should they know that there is zero-tolerance for bringing or threatening to bring a firearm to school, but they should also feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others.”

