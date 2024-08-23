UPDATE: 15-year-old shot during fight over gun dies, Fort Pierce police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police said Friday a 15-year-old boy who was shot during a fight over a gun earlier this week has died.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said officers responded to 431 North 25th Street, outside a Wings Hut restaurant, just before 8 p.m. Monday.

WPTV Fort Pierce police investigate a shooting at 431 North 25th Street on Aug. 19, 2024.

Police said the teen and another person were fighting over a gun, and during the fight, the weapon fired and the 15-year-old was shot.

The teen was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in critical condition. However, April Lee, the public affairs manager for the Fort Pierce Police Department, told WPTV on Friday that the teen has died.

The other person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Lee said. She added that this was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Officer Nicholas Aton at 772-370-6800 or email at nanton@fppd.org. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.