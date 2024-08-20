15-year-old boy shot during fight over gun, Fort Pierce police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police said Tuesday a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was shot during a fight over a gun.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said officers responded to 431 North 25th Street, outside a Wings Hut restaurant, just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Police said the teen and another person were fighting over a gun, and during the fight, the weapon fired and the 15-year-old was shot.

The teen was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he's in critical condition.

The other person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to April Lee, the public affairs manager for the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Lee added that this was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.

Our WPTV News crew at the scene saw a red hatchback vehicle being towed away, along with multiple police cruisers outside the restaurant.

WPTV Fort Pierce police investigate a shooting at 431 North 25th Street on Aug. 19, 2024.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Officer Nicholas Aton at 772-370-6800, or nanton@fppd.org. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.