Firefighters hold disaster drill at Treasure Coast International Airport

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters on the Treasure Coast tested their emergency skills under the watchful eyes of state observers during a drill Tuesday.

Crews held a simulation at the Treasure Coast International Airport that involved a number of casualties due to an airplane fire.

The airport director said these exercises are needed as they look to bring commercial airline service to St. Lucie County.

"This mock disaster drill is a prerequisite though for the certification we would need for commercial service. But we also have large capacity aircraft already visiting the airport," said St. Lucie Air and Seaport Director Stan Payne.

Payne said negotiations continue with established airlines with the hope of landing a regional jet service in the coming years.