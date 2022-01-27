Watch
Firefighters conduct training at Treasure Coast International Airport

Exercises held to meet annual Federal Aviation Administration standards
Fire crews hold a drill at the Treasure Coast International Airport in St. Lucie County on May 25, 2021.
Drill at Treasure Coast International Airport on May 25, 2021
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jan 27, 2022
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in St. Lucie County are holding training exercises Thursday at the Treasure Coast International Airport and Business Park.

The fire training will involve a mobile aircraft training unit with the St. Lucie County Fire District and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Station 4.

The purpose of the exercise is to meet annual Federal Aviation Administration and National Fire Protection Association training standards and allow for a realistic training environment for airport firefighters.

Training began on the terminal ramp at 9 a.m. and will run throughout the day.

