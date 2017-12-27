DCF worker charged with sexual misconduct with mental patient in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Department of Children and Families employee is charged with sexually assaulting a mental health patient in his care earlier this month.

The arrest warrant from Fort Pierce police says Atiba Anthony Adams, 29, of Port St. Lucie inappropriately touched the man around Dec. 4.

Investigators said he lied to them before eventually telling the truth.

The warrant says the patient told another staff member who then called police.

Adams turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.