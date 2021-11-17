Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie Co. kids get early ‘family’ shopping spree

A group of lucky St. Lucie County kids received a shopping spree with a twist. Instead of buying for themselves they bought for their loved ones and relatives.

On Monday evening GL Homes gave a generous donation of $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County as part of the St. Lucie County Holiday Gift Drive. Some of the money was used for a shopping spree at places like the Wal-Mart Super Center in Port St. Lucie.

Approximately 50 kids will ultimately receive money and the opportunity to find the perfect gifts for their loved one’s. Kids like Jayden Dean, a Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie was able to buy for his mom, dad and younger sister.

“I wasn’t expecting to come out — but it was so much fun at the end of the day,” Dean said. “Giving to others means so much more than taking from others.”

“It’s just been really exciting to be here to see the smiles on the kids faces to be able to give back to their family who has done so much for them all year.,” added Sarah Alsofrom, GL Homes director of community relations.

As for why the shopping spree happened so early, supply chain issues were the reason. GL Homes wanted to make sure every special purchase the kids wanted to make was in stock.