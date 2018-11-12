Automatic recount underway in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.-- An automatic recount is underway in St. Lucie County. The county’s canvassing board conducted a logic and accuracy test of the vote tabulators early Monday morning ahead of the official recount.

The supervisor of election, Gertrude Walker, says the county is fortunate to have a system in place that can do all three recounts at once.

Walker says so far there have been no reported issues and election workers hope to be done in two to three days.

The recount kicked off around 9 a-m Monday with more than 38,000 absentee ballots being tabulated first.

Election workers will have to reload every ballot into the vote tabulators with the exception of overvotes or undervotes.

The recount process is open to the public and will take place at the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Office located at 4132 Okeechobee Road, Mall Entrance 3, Fort Pierce, FL 34947.