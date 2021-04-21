6-year-old boy hit by car near Fort Pierce, critically injured

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the 6200 block of Indian River Drive just after 5:45 p.m.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said a 6-year-old boy from Fort Pierce was crossing the street westbound and ran in front of a Camry that was traveling in the northbound lanes.

The injured child was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

The boy is in critical but stable condition, according to Reyes.