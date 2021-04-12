Watch
16-year-old boy reported missing found dead at park in St. Lucie County

Teen's body found floating in St. Lucie River
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:37:56-04

WHITE CITY, Fla. — A teen who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead at a park in White City on Friday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities made the announcement Monday morning.

Police said Jaiden Alexander Williamson, 16, of Port St. Lucie was last seen the night of April 6 after leaving his home.

Deputies responded to White City Park at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday for reports of a body floating in the St. Lucie River.

The sheriff's office said they worked with family members to identify Jaiden.

Hester said there are were indications of foul play, and the incident is not being considered a homicide.

"Our hearts are broken for Jaiden's family and our prayers are with them during this very difficult time," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said in a written statement. "Any loss of life is tragic, but the loss of a child is an insurmountable pain that impacts the entire community."

The sheriff's office said an autopsy has been performed and pending results from toxicology analysis. The cause of death is undetermined.

