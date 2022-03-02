Ukranians in South Florida react to State of the Union address

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin will "pay a high price."

Now Ukrainians in South Florida who have loved ones living in eastern Europe are reacting.

In front of the nation and the world, Biden called for unity in his first State of the Union, and right away going after Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden said.

As more missiles are launched at major cities in Ukraine, the president is condemning the unprovoked attacks and announcing more sanctions.

"We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights," Biden said.

The president's remarks on Ukraine receiving bipartisan support in the House chamber, and some members of Congress wearing Ukraine's colors.

"To see people in office and many Americans around the country carry my country's flag, it's a beacon of hope that we're not all doomed in this world," Robert Krusel said.

Krusel is Ukranian and has dozens of cousins who fled to Estonia and Poland after being invaded. He watched the president Tuesday night from Boynton Beach but said he wanted more than just sanctions and talk.

"We were hoping to hear that we would be getting more support that we'd be sending better aide," Krusel said.

The 19-year-old has reached out to local and state leaders, calling for more support and vows he won't stop to help his family and the country he loves.

"What worries me the most, this monster is going to succeed and he's going to do exactly what he's going to do and we're not going to have a country left," Krusel said.