Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Gas leak that prompted precautionary measures near Sunset Palms Elementary School contained

Principal says in email to parents that students are safe
items.[0].videoTitle
A potential gas leak is causing delays near Sunset Palms Elementary School.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 14:11:00-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A gas leak that prompted precautionary measures at nearby Sunset Palms Elementary School, west of Boynton Beach, has been contained.

Principal Karen Riddle sent an email to parents Thursday informing them of the situation and asking them not to come to campus to pick up their children.

She said utility contractors were working with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue "to address a main gas line compromised during construction" on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the 4-inch gas line was ruptured during the construction work shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Riddle said all students were safe, but there could be delays to dismissal as a result of the incident.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind said parents told her they've received a phone call from the school informing them that the gas leak had been contained and that dismissal would proceed as usual.

She said westbound traffic in the area was backed up along Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.