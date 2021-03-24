Skimmer found at 7-Eleven gas station in west Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Check your bank and credit statements.
That's the message from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for anyone who recently purchased gas at a convenience store in west Boynton Beach.
The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday that a skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of Le Chalet Blvd. near S Military Trail.
Investigators said the skimmer was located on pump 11.
Victims are advised to report unauthorized charges to their bank or credit card company.
ATTENTION!— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 24, 2021
If you recently purchased gas from the @7eleven located in the 4900 block of Le Chalet Blvd, Boynton Beach, you could be a victim of a crime.
A skimmer was located on pump 11.
Check your accounts and report unauthorized charges to your bank or credit card. pic.twitter.com/p2LGjyHkCR