Skimmer found at 7-Eleven gas station in west Boynton Beach

Device found on pump 11 at convenience store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a gas station skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven near Boynton Beach.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 24, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Check your bank and credit statements.

That's the message from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for anyone who recently purchased gas at a convenience store in west Boynton Beach.

The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday that a skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of Le Chalet Blvd. near S Military Trail.

Investigators said the skimmer was located on pump 11.

Victims are advised to report unauthorized charges to their bank or credit card company.

