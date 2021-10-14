Medicare fraud charges filed against ex-mobster in Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Federal prosecutors said a Delray Beach man with a history of organized crime is accused of $3.8 million in Medicare fraud.

John Mamone, 70, is facing 10 charges after an investigation found he and two others were receiving kickbacks and wiring money through medicare accounts and referrals.

A 2000 indictment accused Mamone of having ties to an organized crime family. According to the Palm Beach Post, Mamone's mobster name is "Big John."

In the 2000s, Mamone was sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail, but the Post reports he was released early after working with investigators on a 1992 murder case.

According to records, investigators said Mamone started the Medicare fraud in 2019.

His lawyer, Russell Williams, said his client is innocent of the federal charges

"They had done everything they possibly could to be in compliance with the law, had contacted lawyers and compliance's companies and perhaps are in an area with the statute that provides safe harbor," Williams said.

When he asked if he was aware of Mamone's previous time in federal court, Williams said it wasn't significant.

"[It] didn't really make a difference to me, one way or another, and it still doesn't," Williams said.

Mamone's attorney said the case could go to trial if no resolution is reached.