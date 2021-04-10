Man killed in golf cart crash west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 67-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Wednesday after the golf cart he was driving collided with a vehicle Friday afternoon west of Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 2:52 p.m. in the 800 block of Yamato Road.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the golf cart driver, Frisler Moise, was operating improperly on the shoulder of Yamato Road when his golf cart was approached by a 2019 Acura MDX traveling eastbound in the center lane.

For unknown reasons, Moise made a left turn attempting to cross eastbound Yamato Road and entered the path of the Acura, driven by Analee Ehrlein, 36, of Delray Beach.

The press release said Ehrlein was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the left side of the golf cart.

Moise was ejected from the golf cart and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ehrlein was traveling with two children, ages 8 and 10, inside her vehicle at the time of the crash. No one was injured.