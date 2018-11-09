Man bitten by alligator in western Delray Beach

SOUTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a man was bitten by an alligator Friday morning in western Delray Beach.

According to a written statement by Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto, crews responded at 11:32 a.m. to the 14000 block of South State Rd. 7.

First-arriving firefighters arrived and found a man bitten by an alligator.

The patient was transported to an area hospital.

Borroto said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted about the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

