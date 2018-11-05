Large fire damages western Boca Raton home overnight

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A family escaped the flames of a large fire that damaged their home overnight in western Boca Raton.

The fire occurred at a home located in the 21000 block of Falls Ridge Way inside the Estates at Boca Falls development.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at about 1:40 a.m. Monday.

The three-car garage home was fully involved with heavy flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Capt. Albert Borroto said crews started an aggressive attack and were able to contain the majority of the fire to the garage and laundry room, keeping flames from spreading into the main part of the home.

Fire Rescue investigators are at the scene Monday morning working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt and both occupants, including a family pet, safely got out of the home.

Early morning fire inside The Estates at Boca Falls development, @PBCFR #firefighters arrived to heavy 🔥 from garage of home pic.twitter.com/Aj2qk1xxSu — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 5, 2018

Images of @PBCFR #firefighters battling early morning house 🔥 inside the Estates at Boca Falls pic.twitter.com/IUD8pOO1B1 — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 5, 2018